Naya Rivera

The Glee alum was arrested for domestic battery in West Virginia on November 25, 2017, after an altercation with her husband, Ryan Dorsey, at their home. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told Us Weekly that the actress and her husband had been arguing over their 2-year-old son, Josey, and that alcohol may have played a role in the incident. Dorsey claimed that Rivera struck him in the head and bottom lip as they were talking their son for a walk.