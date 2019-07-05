Celebrity Mugshots

Rose McGowan

The Charmed alum, 44, was arrested after turning herself into police on November 14, 2017, for felony possession of a controlled substance. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department previously told Us that there was a warrant out for McGowan’s arrest after she allegedly left behind a personal item on a flight to Washington D.C. in January that, once examined, revealed traces of a narcotic substance. McGowan spoke out about the warrant, which came in the wake of her denouncing Harvey Weinstein and sexual harassment in Hollywood. “Are they trying to silence me?” she tweeted on October 31. “What a load of HORSES–T.”