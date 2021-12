Matthew McConaughey

The Lincoln Lawyer star was arrested in October 1999 when police responded to a noise complaint at his home in Austin, Texas. McConaughey and a friend were found blaring music, playing the bongos in the nude and dancing wildly. The actor was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, though McConaughey was later cleared of all charges. He did, however, pay a $50 fine for violating the city’s noise ordinance.