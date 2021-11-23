Jennifer Lawrence

The actress opened up in November 2021 about getting high for her comedy Don’t Look Up while doing a Q&A with the film’s writer and director Adam McKay in Los Angeles. According to McKay, Lawrence asked if she could get high to better get into character during one scene where she didn’t have any spoken dialogue but was supposed to be on drugs interacting with Meryl Streep’s character.

Lawrence said she only chose to do it “because my character was getting high in the movie.” McKay recalled wanting to mess with the Hunger Games star during the shoot but ultimately held back.

“I kept turning to my script supervisor, Cate Hardman, and was like, ‘I just want to say, Hey, Jen. I think I have a monologue idea for you,’” he said. “And I would look at Jen and was like, ‘I can’t do it. It would be too mean.’ So I left you alone.”

Lawrence added: “I was a real target. Everyone was f–king with me. … I guess because I was high. Easy to f–k with.”