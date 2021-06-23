Ellen DeGeneres

The comedian admitted that she was not sober when she took wife Portia de Rossi to the hospital for her emergency appendix removal.

“I never did like marijuana,” she said while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April 2021 before revealing that comic Chelsea Handler recommended she try CANN Social Tonics, which include 2 mg THC and 4 mg CBD.

“I drank one and I didn’t feel anything, and so I drank three. And then, I took two melatonin sleep pills,” she told the late-night host. She went to bed before she realized her wife was having a medical emergency. Her adrenaline kicked in and she drove de Rossi to the hospital.