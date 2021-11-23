Andrew Garfield

The Amazing Spider-Man actor gushed over his Spider-Man predecessor Tobey Maguire as an actor in November 2021 while revealing that when he was younger, he got high watching the superhero films.

“Tobey is my favorite, right, because that’s my childhood. I think I watched that first Spider-Man film back-to-back, like, three times with my friend Terry McGinnis,” Garfield recalled during a GQ fan Q&A. “And we were just incredibly high. We would, like, do the lines to each other.”

Later in the video, Garfield remembered “smoking too much weed” when he was a “lost, angsty kid” before he chose to become an actor at his mom’s suggestion.