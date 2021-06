Miley Cyrus

The former Disney Channel star revealed in September 2020 that she smoked a lot of weed while playing Hannah Montana as a teen. “You know, at one point, again, it went from — it was school, then it went from, you know, ‘How much weed can I actually smoke and still play a teenage superstar on the Disney channel?’” she said on the Joe Rogen Experience, before noting she smoked “more than you would f—king think.”