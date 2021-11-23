Seth Rogen

The Freaks and Geeks alum managed to get Conan O’Brien to smoke weed on live TV during the talk show host’s final season of Conan in June 2021. “You seem like a guy who’s relaxed, centered, like, you know who you are,” O’Brien said on his show while sitting with Rogen. “I’m going to have a lot of free time on my hands now for a while. We’re going to start something else up, but I’m going to have some downtime, and honestly — I’m not even kidding — I don’t really know what to do with downtime.”

The actor replied, “I would suggest — this is going to be hilariously on-brand — try smoking a lot of weed for a long time.” Rogen then pulled out a joint for the host to try. “I swear to God, this is how lame I am, for a second I thought, ‘He brought a birthday candle?’” O’Brien said before taking a hit.

The This Is the End star was overjoyed by the moment, saying, “I’m so happy with what just happened. I wasn’t expecting any of this.”