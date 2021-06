George Clooney

In the November 24th, 2011 issue of Rolling Stone, the Descendants actor said that he lost his virginity at the age of 16. Clooney then revealed that he had his first orgasm many years earlier. “I believe it was while climbing a rope when I was 6 or 7 years old,” he told the magazine. “I mean, nothing came out, but all the other elements were there. I remember getting to the top of the rope, hanging off the rope, and going, ‘Oh, my God, this feels great!'”