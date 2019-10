A$AP Rocky

In an October 2019 interview with Power 105.1 radio host Angie Martinez, the rapper revealed he’s “always been a sex addict,” starting as young as junior high school. But the New York native doesn’t feel ashamed. “These are things that people stay away from,” he continued. “They don’t like to admit [it]. I can’t be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don’t do nothin’ that I’m not proud of speaking of.”