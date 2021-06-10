Ashley Graham

The model opened up to Us Weekly about her sex life with husband Justin Ervin in January 2019. “I’m not talking every day because that’s ridiculous,” she said of how often the couple connect physically. “My husband and I don’t see each other very often, and when we are out of alignment, which with every couple, it happens, we have sex and we get back into alignment. We also communicate and talk. … That works for us. It doesn’t work for everyone. Also, when we’re having a lot of sex, we’re all over each other. And when we’re not having a lot of sex, we are kind of like, ‘Ew, get away.’ So why not in those moments that are so precious to us and we don’t get to see each other very often, why not just have sex?”