Celebrities Share Sex Confessions Over the Years

Cheryl Burke

After revealing via Instagram that she “hasn’t had sex since 2021 amid her divorce from Matthew Lawrence, Burke confessed during a June 2022 episode of her podcast that she hasn’t reached climax during intercourse. “[There’s something] I wanted to confess, since this is about my experience and I always say I’m an open book with you guys,” the professional dancer said on her “Burke in the Game” podcast. “I’ve never really had an orgasm before when it comes to intercourse.”

Adding that she didn’t want her statements to “reflect badly on any partner I’ve been with,” Burke continued, “I think the reason I didn’t want to say it [previously] was because I didn’t want to hurt anyone. But that has nothing to do with the person, it has everything to do with me and my shame and my child abuse and my vulnerability.”