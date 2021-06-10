Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in March 2021, the Cravings author dished on the “strangest” place she’s had sex with her husband, saying, “We’ve had some fun days.” Teigen then clarified a past sexual encounter she had with Legend. “One time, at the Grammys, I had said that we had sex at ‘that Obama thing,’ and that came out wrong,” she explained. “Because what I actually meant was, it was ‘that Obama thing,’ but it wasn’t with them or near them. It was the DNC [the Democratic National Convention], actually.” Teigen proceeded to “fire off” a group of places they’ve hooked up, saying, “Fred Segal. Yeah, right in front of the juice bar. On a plane — not even private, James. Public!”