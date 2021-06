DJ Khaled

The music producer came under fire after his 2015 interview with Power 105.1 FM The Breakfast Club resurfaced online in 2018. He said at the time that he does not perform oral sex but expects it from his fiancée, Nicole Tuck. “You gotta understand. I’m the don. I’m the king,” he added. “It’s different rules for men. We the king so there’s some things y’all might not wanna do, [but] it gotta get done.”