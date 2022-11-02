Celebrities Share Sex Confessions Over the Years

Emily Ratajkowski

The Gone Girl star shared her thoughts about having sex on the first date during an episode of her “High Low With EmRata” podcast in October 2022.

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot because it speaks so much to power dynamics and sex on the first date is the ultimate example of that,” she said at the time. “Because you’re dealing with gender dynamics in such a specific little vacuum of a moment. I think If you’re not ready to be vulnerable, that is a reason not to have sex on the first date.”

The model revealed that she “hates” the thought of a person thinking they “hit that” after getting intimate with her on a date, even if she doesn’t plan on seeing them again.

“Even if they’re not the kind of guy who would say that out loud but you can just feel it. That’s a reason not to sleep with a man,” she explained.