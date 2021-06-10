Jada Pinkett Smith

The Girls Trip star confessed that she once had issues with pornography ahead of her marriage to Will Smith on an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, in May 2019. “If I was still on my porn game, I’d be able to show you some good porn, ‘cause back in the day, I had a little porn addiction,” she told her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris. She later stated that she had used the term addiction “a little lightly,” clarifying, “I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life.”