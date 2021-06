Jenny Mollen

The actress revealed how she and husband Jason Biggs coped with quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. “I guess we’ve been having more sex,” she exclusively told Us in August 2020. “That helps.” Mollen added: “We’re seeing each other a lot more, we’re around each other so much that I guess it could go one of two ways. I’m either like, ‘I want to turn over and see anybody but you,’ or you just get closer. … There’s more intimacy in our relationship than ever.”