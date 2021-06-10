John Mayer

While chatting with Cazzie David on his Instagram Story show, Current Mood, in October 2018, John Mayer revealed that despite his reputation, he’s had fewer than 500 sexual partners — and was surprised that anybody would think he slept with more than 800. “What does it say about my expectations that if you find out that I’ve slept with less than 500 [people] that you’re kind of impressed with me?” he wondered. During the chat, the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer also admitted to using his music to help assist him in hooking up — but made it clear he’s never masturbated … to his own tunes.