Love Lives

Celebrity Sex Confessions

By
Kelly Ripa
Talk show host, actress Kelly Ripa attends the 2018 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on September 27, 2018 in New York City.  Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
57
33 / 57
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Kelly Ripa

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost opened up about getting intimate with husband Mark Consuelos during the debut episode of her Facebook Watch series Heads and Faces in October 2018. Ripa revealed that “every date” with the Riverdale star is like being in high school because he take things one step at a time. “He’s like, ‘Is this OK? Is this OK? Is this OK? Can I touch you here? Can I touch you there?’ Cause he’s never sure what’s glued in and what’s clipped in and what’s actually a part of my body and what’s maybe just temporarily a part of my body,” Ripa joked of her beauty routine. 

Back to top