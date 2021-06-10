Kelly Ripa

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost opened up about getting intimate with husband Mark Consuelos during the debut episode of her Facebook Watch series Heads and Faces in October 2018. Ripa revealed that “every date” with the Riverdale star is like being in high school because he take things one step at a time. “He’s like, ‘Is this OK? Is this OK? Is this OK? Can I touch you here? Can I touch you there?’ Cause he’s never sure what’s glued in and what’s clipped in and what’s actually a part of my body and what’s maybe just temporarily a part of my body,” Ripa joked of her beauty routine.