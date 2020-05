Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

The momager revealed that she is always “in the mood” to have sex with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in a bonus clip from season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Sex at my age is a beautiful thing and what my girls didn’t understand is that I’m actually so lucky to still have these feelings and I feel like I should be taking advantage,” Kris said in her confessional interview in May 2020.