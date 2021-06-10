Pete Davidson

During a January 2019 stand-up comedy set, the Saturday Night Live star said he hooked up with a pal after his October 2018 split from fiancée Ariana Grande. “I got with my friend who’s — how do I say — a fast, loose woman?” he revealed. During a performance a couple weeks prior, Davidson addressed the singer’s insinuations about him having a 10-inch penis. “I think she’s just tiny,” he said at the time. “I think I have an average-sized penis and she’s tiny. Everything’s big to her.”