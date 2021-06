Tom Schwartz

In an April 2019 episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show, Jax Taylor revealed that Tom Schwartz once watched Two and a Half Men during sex with wife Katie Maloney. “It was a good episode!” Schwartz contended. “It was when Charlie Sheen was still on. No offense to Ashton Kutcher. I love him too. But I liked it more when Charlie Sheen was on there, and I got caught up in an episode. Eventually, she set me straight, though.”