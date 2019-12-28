Celebrity Splits of 2019

Caroline Stanbury and Cem Habib

The Ladies of London alum announced their split on December 26. “After 17 years, filled with joy, adventures, ups and downs, Cem and I came to the conclusion some time ago that we will continue our relationship not as husband and wife but as good friends and parents to our wonderful 3 children we love very much,” Stanbury wrote. “We wish each other all the happiness and look forward to maintaining our strong family unit ❤️.”

The pair, who wed in 2004, share sons Zac and Aaron and daughter Yasmine.