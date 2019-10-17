Celebrity Splits of 2019

Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend

Us broke the news in October that the Good Girls star and Madam Secretary actor split after 10 years of marriage.

“Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities,” the former couple told Us in a joint statement on October 17. “Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs. We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so.”