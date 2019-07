Clay Harbor and Angela Amezcua

Us Weekly confirmed on April 20 that the NFL player, who romanced Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette, and Amezcua, who appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, had split. The pair, who were set up by BIP’s Chris Randone, went public with their romance in September 2018 and a month later were talking about moving in together.