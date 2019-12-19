Celebrity Splits of 2019

Colin Firth and Livia Giuggiol

The longtime couple announced on December 13 that they have chosen to end their marriage after 22 years. The news came one year after Giuggiol revealed that she had an affair with her alleged stalker. Firth and Giuggiol, who wed in 1997, share sons Luca and Matteo. The pair confirmed their separation in a joint statement to Us, which read: “Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children. They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”