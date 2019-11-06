Celebrity Splits of 2019

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty

The Bachelor in Paradise season 6 couple called off their engagement less than two months after the finale aired. Burnett and Haggerty confirmed the split on October 31 in a joint statement: “What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually.”

The statement continued: “We have felt so much love and support from you all as you’ve followed our journey together and for that we are grateful. We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves. We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are.”