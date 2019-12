Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson

A source told Us Weekly Lovato and Wilson called it quits one month after becoming Instagram official. The singer confirmed her split from the model on December 20. “Please don’t go after him. He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos,” she replied to a fan via Instagram. “Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers.”