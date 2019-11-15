Celebrity Splits of 2019

Eva Amurri Martino and Kyle Martino

The actress announced her split from the NBC Sports analyst after eight years of marriage on November 15. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple,” she wrote via Instagram while pregnant with their third child. “We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another.” The estranged couple are the parents of daughter Marlowe and son Major.