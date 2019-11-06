Celebrity Splits of 2019

Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig

The BH90210 star announced his split from the lifestyle blogger on October 31 after nine years of marriage. “With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart,” the actor explained via Instagram. Meanwhile, Ludwig wrote in her own post: “After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce. After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up. Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful.” The estranged couple share daughters Mia and Penna.