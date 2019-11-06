Celebrity Splits of 2019

Jack Matthews and Analyse ‘Sis’ Talavera

The Big Brother stars called it quits on November 5, only one month after the show’s season 21 finale. Jack shared via Instagram that the duo “decided to take a break,” but added that there were “no hard feelings” and “no bad blood” between the pair. On Analyse’s Instagram Story, she expressed how “thankful” she was “to have met such a great man like Jack and beyond blessed to have been able to experience and create new memories with one another.”