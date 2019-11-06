Celebrity Splits of 2019

Jenelle Evans and David Eason

The Teen Mom 2 alum announced on October 31 that she is divorcing her husband after two years of marriage. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know thats what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” she wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”