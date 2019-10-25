Celebrity Splits of 2019

Jim and Meghan King Edmonds

On October 25, Jim Edmonds filed for divorce from Meghan King Edmonds, just one day after the pair celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary. The duo, who married in October 2014, share daughter Aspen and twin boys, Hayes and Hart.

“Meghan and Jim had been fighting,” a source told Us at the time. “The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with.” Another source told Us that the couple got into an argument and she called the police, but it was chalked up to a verbal dispute, and no charges were filed.