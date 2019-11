Karine Martins and Paul Staehle

The 90 Day Fiancé costars parted ways in November 2019 after tying the knot in 2017. The Brazil-born star confirmed to Us Weekly that she was “looking for a lawyer” to assist in her divorce from the Kentucky native. Her confirmation came one day after Paul posted to his Instagram Story that Karin has “started divorce proceedings.” They share a son, Pierre.