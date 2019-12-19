Celebrity Splits of 2019

Katie Rost and Jesse

The Real Housewives of Potomac star let Page Six announce her split from fiancé Jesse (whose last name was never disclosed) for her on December 19, 2019. She took to Instagram later to confirm the news, posting a screenshot of the publication’s article. ”I honestly dont know a good way to call off an engagement. But page six did it for me,” Rose wrote in the caption. “I feel nervous about posting this, but screw it, maybe it will make questions at holiday parties easier. So, there it is in an article for me, breaking it all down. #lchaim.” Of the breakup, she told Page Six: “It wasn’t anything too overly dramatic — it was more so like a car running out of gas.”