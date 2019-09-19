Celebrity Splits of 2019

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced her split from her husband of two years in a statement on September 19. The pair share daughter Brooklyn, whom they welcomed in November 2018.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”