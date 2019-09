Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter

The pair, who sparked dating rumors in early August after they were spotted making out in Italy, split a little over a month later, a source confirmed to Us on September 21. Their romance came on the heels of Carter’s split with longtime boyfriend Brody Jenner at the beginning of August. The “Slide Away” singer announced her own breakup with husband Liam Hemsworth on August 10 after less than eight months of marriage.