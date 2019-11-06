Celebrity Splits of 2019

Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker

The Claws star and Tucker announced their split on October 30 after eight years of marriage. “We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have,” they said in a joint statement. “Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share – present tense. Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years. We are grateful.”