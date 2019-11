Ron and Opal Stone Perlman

The Hellboy star filed for divorce from his longtime wife on November 5. He listed their separation date as May 10. The pair, who wed on Valentine’s Day in 1981, have been married for nearly four decades and share two children: a daughter, Blake, and a son, Brandon. News of their separation came after the actor was caught kissing his StartUp costar, actress Allison Dunbar, five months earlier.