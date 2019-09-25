Celebrity Splits of 2019

Sandra Lee and Andrew Cuomo

The chef and the New York governor announced their split on September 25 after 14 years together. “Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship,” the pair said in a statement. “We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls. Our personal lives remain personal and there will be no further comment.” The couple never married. Meanwhile, Cuomo shares daughters Cara, Mariah and Michaela with ex-wife Kerry Kennedy.