Scoot McNairy and Whitney Able

The actress announced her split from the Halt and Catch Fire star in November 2019 after nine years of marriage. “Earlier this year Scoot and I decided to divorce,” she penned on Instagram. “While we are no longer married, we will work together to make sure our children are raised jointly and lovingly.” The former couple, who met on set of the 2010 film Monsters, are the parents of two children.