Celebrity Splits of 2019

Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson

The “Cranes in the Sky” singer announced on November 1 that she and the music video director had split after nearly five years of marriage. “11 years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Early this year we separated and parted ways,(and tho it ain’t nan nobody business ), I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do.”