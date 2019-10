Tia Booth and Cory Cooper

The Bachelor alum announced her breakup with the businessman on Instagram on October 14, writing, “It’s so wild that I feel the need to share this, but let’s rip off the bandaid…No, I am no longer in a relationship. I am fine. He is fine. At this stage of life, we are better as friends. He is a very private person and will freak when he reads this, but I wanted to address it myself.”