Celebrity Splits of 2019

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik

The former couple confirmed to Us Weekly on September 6 that they split after four years of marriage. “After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” the statement read. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.” Deschanel and Pechenik, who wed in 2015, share a daughter, Elsie, and son, Charlie.