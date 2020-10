Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum

The Bachelorette couple announced their split on October 14 after nearly eight years of marriage. “Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children,” the season 7 Bachelorette wrote in an Instagram post. The pair share two children, Fordham and Essex.