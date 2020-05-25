Celebrity Splits of 2020

Chris Powell and Heidi Powell

The former Extreme Weight Loss trainers and cohosts announced that they were splitting after 10 years of marriage. “We have some difficult news to share with you today, and hope it’s received with the compassion and love we need right now. It is with much thought, prayer, and love that Heidi and I have decided to separate as husband and wife,” he wrote via Instagram on May 22. “While this may come as quite a shock to many of you, please know that this decision was made over the course of many months on a quest to create the best dynamic for our modern family, and we are now in a great place. While we feel an immense amount of sadness from the ending of one chapter, there is also an overwhelming amount of hope, peace, and love as we move into this next chapter with a slightly different-looking relationship. We will ALWAYS be a family, bound by 4 amazingly beautiful children (and 2 dads). And as crazy as it may seem, we wouldn’t have it any other way. All 7 of us receive endless amounts of love and support from each other, as well as from the many wonderful people in our lives.”