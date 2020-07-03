Celebrity Splits of 2020

Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey

Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey announced they had called it quits via Instagram on July 3. “After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other. We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised,” they both posted on their respective accounts. “Jennifer and Clark P.S. Totally crying as we post this.”