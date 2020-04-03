Celebrity Splits of 2020

Colbie Caillat and Justin Young

The “Try” singer announced on April 2 that she and fiancé Justin Young split after 10 years together. “This is difficult for us to share, but we want to be honest with you all,” the singer began her Instagram message. “After 10 wonderful years, Justin and I have ended our relationship. We started out as best friends and we will continue to be best friends.” Caillat also assured her fans that the two will “make music together, as we always have” despite their split.