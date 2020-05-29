Celebrity Splits of 2020

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

The couple, who met and fell in love during season 23 of The Bachelor, announced their split via Instagram posts on May 29. “It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting,” the former Bachelor wrote alongside a photo of the former pair. “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

She also shared multiple pics of the duo. “Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives,” the Orange County native wrote. “With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other’s back. Always.”