Celebrity Splits of 2020

Darius Rucker and Beth Leonard

The Hootie & the Blowfish singer announced the couple’s split on July 11, writing that they had “made the decision to consciously uncouple” after 20 years of marriage. “We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders,” the country crooner continued. “Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always.” The couple, who wed in 2000, share two teenage children, daughter Daniella and son Jack.